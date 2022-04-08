‘He Left While Sleeping And At Peace’: Baby Chayan Dies Days After Being Blessed By Pope Francis

A Maltese baby that was able to meet and be blessed by Pope Francis has died just days later.

Baby Chayan was just five and a half months old when he passed away yesterday morning at 7.40am after living with a heart condition

Medical professionals had told the Ciantar family that Chayan would only live for a few days. However, Chayan lived for over five months – long enough to receive the Pope’s blessing before he passed, which meant the world to the young family.

“Our baby is now at peace. We want to thank everyone who supported us during these weeks and we ask that you continue praying for us,” Chayan’s mother Valerie Ciantar told TVM.

“It’s a miracle, and the Lord really exists,” she continued. “They told us he’d only survive a few days, but with God’s strength he was able to meet the Pope. This means a lot to me that he died with his blessing, while asleep and at peace.”

Chayan met Pope Francis during his visit to Malta last week. The Pope travelled to St Paul’s Basilica in Rabat to meet vulnerable people, where he met Chayan. In footage of the meeting, the Pope smiles and beams at the little baby and his mother while blessing them.