‘He Needs This To Stay Alive’: Urgent Scramble To Get Official Green Light For Jake Vella To Continue Essential Training

Malta’s most inspirational athlete has been left waiting for permission to continue his life-saving exercise following the closure of pools and gyms around the island.

Jake Vella is the young Maltese triathlete battling a rare condition called ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation) where his hormones cause him to be obese, no matter what he eats.

He cannot stop his body from gaining weight and became a triathlete in an attempt to keep the obesity at bay. However, he’s since had to stop running and cycling due to worsening mobility issues, and had relied on swimming as a means of much-needed exercise instead.

After new COVID-19 mitigation measures were announced last week, an appeal was put out to find a heated indoor pool for Jake, who is the Ambassador of Sports in Malta, to continue practicing.