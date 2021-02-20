Headcount Of Site Inspectors To Double And New Hotline For Complaints Announced As Part Of Construction Reforms In Malta

A new hotline for residents to file complaints about construction works and a doubling of site inspectors will be introduced by the end of the year as part of new reforms, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has pledged.

In a press conference today, Farrugia explained that while there are just 10 construction site inspectors, that number will double to 20 by the end of the year. A group of technical experts will also be appointed to increase scrutiny over the sector.

Additionally, a new free hotline will allow residents to file complaints about construction works.

These changes, the minister said, are based on expert reports following a fatal building collapse last year, which left one woman, Miriam Pace, dead. Four people including two architects have since been charged with involuntary homicide.

At the conference, Parliamentary Secretary responsible for the construction sector Chris Agius also announced that a new online register for licensed builders will be launched.

A new agency to monitor the construction industry has been established last year called the Building and Construction Authority. A bill being tabled in Parliament requires a lawyer, architect and engineer to sit on the board.

Minister Farrugia called on the Opposition to participate in the national debate and to nominate a member of the board of the BCA.

The Malta Development Association proposed for it and the Kamra tal-Periti to have a representative on the board. The suggestion was endorsed by PN.