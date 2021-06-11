WATCH LIVE: Health And Culture Ministry’s 12:30pm Press Conference On Reopening Of Malta’s Cultural Sector

The press conference is also expected to address how the COVID-19 vaccine certificate will be used to admit people for cultural events.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera will join Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci as they reveal plans for the reopening of the sector.

A press conference cornering the reopening of cultural events will take place at 12:30pm today.

As of yesterday, a total of 246, 964 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Malta. However, there still remain some people who refuse to take the jab. It is unclear which events will require the certificate.

The Maltese certificate, which will be used to ascertain their vaccine status, has been available from 1st June.

It will include a number of details – including the vaccine the person has taken, the manufacturer of that vaccine, the serial number of the doses taken, the date of that latest dose received, and the country where the person received their vaccination.

The certificate will carry the vaccinated person’s name, surname, date of birth, ID number, and a unique code for the certificate.

