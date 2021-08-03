Heatwave And Record Demand For Electricity Led To Power Cuts Yesterday, Enemalta Says

Enemalta has said that power cuts experienced by several households over the past 24 hours were the result of damage to its network, due to a record demand for electricity supply and a heatwave that hit the Maltese islands.

In a statement, Enemalta said yesterday’s demand for electricity supply reached a record level of 561MW, which is higher than the 536MW registered when Malta was hit by its first heatwave of the year towards the end of June.

The previous daily electricity demand record, in July 2019, was 510MW.

“This significant increase in demand over the past weeks, together with the high temperatures caused damages on the low-voltage network, which effected a number of Enemalta clients in different localities,” Enemalta said.

“Enemalta apologizes for any inconveniences caused and reassures it is doing its utmost to always reduce the duration of power outages. The duration of the outage varies according to the type of the fault.”

“Resultantly, electricity supply is restored in a matter of minutes in some cases, while in others, it takes longer. When possible, Enemalta deploys generators to substations to mitigate inconveniences whilst repairs are underway.”

“Investments have already been made by the company in distribution networks to reduce the incidences of interruptions; and such investments remain the company’s priority.”

Enemalta said it invested €12 million last year and €6 million so far this year to upgrade its distribution network so that it can efficiently meet increased demand.

“Thanks to the investment made in recent years by Enemalta as part of its programme to automate its substations, many of these interruptions were resolved in a relatively short time,” it said.

“Enemalta plc. remains committed to continue improving its distribution system to reduce the duration of interruption of supply. Enemalta employees are cooperating at all times.”

