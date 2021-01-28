Helena Dalli’s Son Imprisoned Over Handing Over Six Ecstasy Pills At Party Eight Years Ago

European Commissioner Helena Dalli’s son has been sentenced to three months in jail over “trafficking” ecstasy.

Jean-Marc Dalli, who is 25 years old now, was allegedly seen giving six ecstasy pills to another man outside a party held at the old prisons at Corradino Correctional Facility in Paola in 2013. The pills were inside a bag that police stationed near the party spotted Dalli handing over, Times of Malta reported.

Police immediately spoke to Dalli and searched him and two other people. One man, Dwight Falzon, was found with six blue ecstasy pills. The third person, a woman named Gabrielle Tonna, was found with three pills.

Nothing illicit was found on Dalli.

However, police sergeant Chris Baldacchino said he saw the three people arriving outside the party venue and saw him hand over the paper bag.

Pointing out Dalli, Baldacchino said he had seen him hand the bag over to Falzon. Relying heavily on the sergeant’s testimony, Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras said his witness testimony carried a lot of weight and was convincing to the court.

The court also poured cold water on the defence’s argument that the three were going to share the six pills, saying there was no evidence of this.

Previously, while being questioned by police, Dalli had said he bought the pills for Falzon after Falzon asked him to, and that he bought them for €10 each.

After being arrested, Dalli cooperated fully with the police, even supplying them with the name of the person he bought the pills from.

Dalli also had a clean record.

However, in light of all this, he was still sentenced to three months in prison, fined €650, and ordered to pay half of the court’s expenses.

