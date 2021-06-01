د . إAEDSRر . س

Hell No, I Ain’t Watching Porn! Maltese Chose Eurovision Over Pornhub More Than Any Other Country

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta may not have won the Eurovision Song Contest for 2021, but the island still came out on top when it comes to one very special ranking.

Pornhub, one of the world’s most popular pornography sites, has released new stats showing what Malta’s porn traffic rate was throughout the evening of the Eurovision – and the results probably won’t surprise you.

Malta’s porn traffic between the hours of 9pm and midnight on May 22nd saw a 34% drop in usage, according to the site… that’s an entire third of Malta’s national porn consumption, usurped by a song contest. 

The island blew most of the competition out of the water – Sweden and Spain saw a mere 1% drop in porn viewership throughout the show… and Israel actually saw a 1% increase.

Pornhub's statistics were just released

Pornhub's statistics were just released

Pornhub shared their thoughts alongside the new stats:

“As the 26 performers sang and viewers from across Europe televoted for their favourites, we saw major changes to Pornhub’s normal traffic levels before, during and after the Eurovision finale show as often happens with hotly-anticipated televised events,” the site said.

Malta came 7th in this year’s hotly-anticipated contest, with the island as hyped as ever to see our very own Destiny take the trophy home.

But looking at Pornhub’s telling numbers, the hype was clearly very real on the island – we’re just left wondering what happened after midnight, right after the show was over…

Tag someone who probably contributed to the drop in national views 

READ NEXT: WATCH: Tensions Flare As Group Demands Specific Brand Of COVID-19 Vaccine Without Appointment In Malta

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All