Hell No, I Ain’t Watching Porn! Maltese Chose Eurovision Over Pornhub More Than Any Other Country

Malta may not have won the Eurovision Song Contest for 2021, but the island still came out on top when it comes to one very special ranking.

Pornhub, one of the world’s most popular pornography sites, has released new stats showing what Malta’s porn traffic rate was throughout the evening of the Eurovision – and the results probably won’t surprise you.

Malta’s porn traffic between the hours of 9pm and midnight on May 22nd saw a 34% drop in usage, according to the site… that’s an entire third of Malta’s national porn consumption, usurped by a song contest.

The island blew most of the competition out of the water – Sweden and Spain saw a mere 1% drop in porn viewership throughout the show… and Israel actually saw a 1% increase.