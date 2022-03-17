Here Are 37 Maltese Candidates Who Pledged To Fight Against Abortion If Elected
A pro-choice activist has shared images of the 37 mainstream general election candidates who have pledged to work against any abortion rights in Malta if they were to be elected.
The images come just a day after religious fundamentalist party Partit ABBA reported a swathe of activists for promoting abortion services on the island.
“It is easy to dismiss behaviour and action of Partit ABBA as acts of a religious extreme right wing fringe,” Aleksandar Dimitrijevic, who is part of anti-abuse group Men Against Violence, said alongside the images.
“Yet, in the last couple of weeks, 32 PN candidates and five PL candidates felt obliged to align themselves with their extreme views and fish for the votes from the same people, most of them ending their message with a coordinated “bhalkom” – (I’m) like you,” he continued.
He shared images of each candidate alongside a statement from each declaring their position on the medical operation.
Prominent candidates from both parties, including Jason Azzopardi, Carmelo Abela and even former PN leader Adrian Delia, declared their anti-abortion position publicly.
Most candidates also sent a message shared within anti-abortion group ‘Abortion in Malta? Not in my name!” that went along the lines of: “I pledge and commit myself to vote against any and all laws and measures in favour of abortion. I am Pro-Life and anti-abortion, like you.”
Referring back to ABBA, Dimijitrejevic warned of extremism making its way into mainstream political candidates pledges.
“Yes, they are an extremist fringe, but we have people in our mainstream parties that are ready to pander to them, their extremism and are apparently proud of it.”
Earlier today, Doctors for Choice warned of activists being harassed by anti-abortion activists as police look into whether any action will be taken against those reported for promoting abortion services on the island.
Were you surprised by the list of candidates that have come out against abortion?