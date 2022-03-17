Here Are 37 Maltese Candidates Who Pledged To Fight Against Abortion If Elected

A pro-choice activist has shared images of the 37 mainstream general election candidates who have pledged to work against any abortion rights in Malta if they were to be elected.

The images come just a day after religious fundamentalist party Partit ABBA reported a swathe of activists for promoting abortion services on the island.

“It is easy to dismiss behaviour and action of Partit ABBA as acts of a religious extreme right wing fringe,” Aleksandar Dimitrijevic, who is part of anti-abuse group Men Against Violence, said alongside the images.

“Yet, in the last couple of weeks, 32 PN candidates and five PL candidates felt obliged to align themselves with their extreme views and fish for the votes from the same people, most of them ending their message with a coordinated “bhalkom” – (I’m) like you,” he continued.

He shared images of each candidate alongside a statement from each declaring their position on the medical operation.