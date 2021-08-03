Here Are All The Planned Power Cuts In Malta Over The Next Two Weeks
Enemalta has released its schedule for planned power cuts across Maltese localities over the next two weeks.
The cuts will be occurring in a number of different localities ahead of Santa Marija weekend (15th August) and will see electricity stop for hours in particular streets in the localities.
Wednesday 3rd
Thursday 4th
Friday 5th
Saturday 6th
Sunday 7th
Tuesday 9th
10th, 11th and 12th August
You can find the exact roads the power cuts will be occurring in by following this link.
For further assistance, contact Enemalta’s 24/7 customer care team on 8007 2224.
