Here Are All The Planned Power Cuts In Malta Over The Next Two Weeks

Enemalta has released its schedule for planned power cuts across Maltese localities over the next two weeks.

The cuts will be occurring in a number of different localities ahead of Santa Marija weekend (15th August) and will see electricity stop for hours in particular streets in the localities.

Wednesday 3rd

Thursday 4th

Friday 5th 

Saturday 6th

Sunday 7th

Tuesday 9th

10th, 11th and 12th August

You can find the exact roads the power cuts will be occurring in by following this link.

For further assistance, contact Enemalta’s 24/7 customer care team on 8007 2224.

