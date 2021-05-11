Here’s Alpha: First Owlet Successfully Hatches As Part Of Regeneration Project In Buskett
The first owlet successfully bred as part of a new regeneration project has hatched, and his name is Alpha.
The owlet is the first of a number of barn owls hoped to be raised in captivity before being released back into the wild. The re-introduction project, which is based in Razzett tal-Bagħal in Buskett and run by FKNK, was initiated back in 2019.
The idea came after a similar endeavour was undertaken in the UK.
The project manager’s praised Alpha’s arrival, which occurred on Mother’s Day no less, calling it “fantastic”.
“The first pair of owls Alba and Tyto had their first owlet hatched overnight,” they said. “The owlet has been given the name Alpha, which is the first Greek alphabet letter that relates to the start of this unique project for Maltese islands. This is another important step for the biodiversity of our country.”
Watch Alpha in his first moments below:
Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia welcomed the little guy, praising the success of the project.
The project has not gone without a hiccup, with a 32-year-old man charged with attempting to steal two owls last last year.
However, with Alpha successfully hatched and looking healthy, it seems the reintroduction project is back on track.
Tag someone who is going to love this