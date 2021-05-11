Here’s Alpha: First Owlet Successfully Hatches As Part Of Regeneration Project In Buskett

The first owlet successfully bred as part of a new regeneration project has hatched, and his name is Alpha.

The owlet is the first of a number of barn owls hoped to be raised in captivity before being released back into the wild. The re-introduction project, which is based in Razzett tal-Bagħal in Buskett and run by FKNK, was initiated back in 2019.

The idea came after a similar endeavour was undertaken in the UK.