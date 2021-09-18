Here’s How Restaurants Avoid Paying VAT In Malta

Ever been out for a meal in Malta and upon payment, you’re given a small receipt that does not list the items you’ve just enjoyed?

You may very well have just unwittingly helped an establishment avoid paying tax.

“Have you ever seen Ozark? It’s the same thing. Instead of Ozark, it should have been set in Malta,” one individual well-versed in the local catering industry told Lovin Malta in reference to a popular show about money laundering.



“When you go to certain restaurants, it’s an entire racket, where you practically need to beg them to give you a proper receipt,” he said. “Most of them have two payment systems – via POS, which is typically the touchscreen – and by cash. If you pay by cash, no one can track it, but if you pay by card, you can delete as many of these payments as you want.”

He explained that if a customer wasn’t given a fiscal receipt, the business will find it much easier to hide the sales, potentially even deleting them from the system.

“If you don’t ask for a fiscal receipt, they can really play around as they want and keep the inland revenue tax in their hands.”

He emphasised the difference between a fiscal receipt, which is a longer, thicker receipt that visibly lists all the items you’ve purchased, and a print cheque, which is typically a smaller, more basic receipt that does not list all your items.

“Why should a restaurant have a POS that is highly sophisticated, and then when you ask for the receipt they give you the small print cheque? One expects a fiscal receipt, not a print cheque.”