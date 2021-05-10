Here’s The Facebook Post That Pushed Joseph Muscat To Sue For Libel
Joseph Muscat took to Facebook this afternoon to say that he decided to sue lawyer Christian Grima over a social media comment accusing the former Prime Minister of blowing up assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Lovin Malta can confirm that the Facebook post in question was this one below where Grima shared a video uploaded by the Nationalist Party’s youth movement featuring Muscat’s wife talking about Caruana Galizia’s murder.
Grima drew attention to Michelle Muscat’s euphemistic phrasing when she referred to “what happened to” Caruana Galizia.
“What happened to her? Your husband blew her up. That’s what happened to her,” Grima wrote, on May 2nd 2020.
Muscat said today that he only sued for libel around five times in his 15-year political career, but this comment crossed the line.
Grima has amassed a considerable following on Facebook for his stinging commentary about Maltese politics.
In a comment last March, he said that when Caruana Galizia threatened Muscat’s political dream, the legislature had to be cut short “to make way for her elimination during a new legislature”.
Caruana Galizia was killed a few months after Muscat was re-elected by a landslide despite corruption allegations plaguing his administration, most of them being released by Caruana Galizia.
Muscat and Grima attended St Aloysius College together, in the same year as Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and criminal lawyer Franco Debono, a former Nationalist MP.
Reacting to Muscat’s libel threat, Grima said the last time the pair met was at a fundraiser for the relatives of a mutual friend who died in a traffic accident.
“Now we will meet again in court. I crossed the line, he claimed, he who never crossed it,” Grima said.
What do you think of Muscat’s decision to sue?