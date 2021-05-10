Here’s The Facebook Post That Pushed Joseph Muscat To Sue For Libel

Joseph Muscat took to Facebook this afternoon to say that he decided to sue lawyer Christian Grima over a social media comment accusing the former Prime Minister of blowing up assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Lovin Malta can confirm that the Facebook post in question was this one below where Grima shared a video uploaded by the Nationalist Party’s youth movement featuring Muscat’s wife talking about Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Grima drew attention to Michelle Muscat’s euphemistic phrasing when she referred to “what happened to” Caruana Galizia.

“What happened to her? Your husband blew her up. That’s what happened to her,” Grima wrote, on May 2nd 2020.