Here’s Where Children Of Domestic Abuse Victims Stay While Their Parents Are Spoken To
The Maltese police force is being praised after it shared an image of their Children’s Interactive Area that forms part of their Police Headquarters in Floriana.
The room is there for children to play in while their parents are interviewed over domestic violence investigations. In the image, two children can be seen playing a football game on a Playstation console in a playroom surrounded by dolls, toys, and a soft atmosphere.
The image, which reveals the reality that families need to go through in the midst of domestic violence, left viewers feeling confident in the way vulnerable children are handled during these sensitive times.
“These initiatives are part of our commitment to provide a safe and secure environment in partnership with the community.”
Domestic violence remains a serious problem in Malta, with 1,325 reports made in 2019 alone, around four cases a day.
In 2020, the number has risen to around five cases a day.
Just last August, the new Police Comissioner Angelo Gafa’ announced the introduction of a virtual reality simulator at Ta’ Kandja academy to train officers on empathising with domestic violence victims in an effort to be more sensitive to those going through difficult moments.