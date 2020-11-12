Here’s Where Children Of Domestic Abuse Victims Stay While Their Parents Are Spoken To

The Maltese police force is being praised after it shared an image of their Children’s Interactive Area that forms part of their Police Headquarters in Floriana.

The room is there for children to play in while their parents are interviewed over domestic violence investigations. In the image, two children can be seen playing a football game on a Playstation console in a playroom surrounded by dolls, toys, and a soft atmosphere.

The image, which reveals the reality that families need to go through in the midst of domestic violence, left viewers feeling confident in the way vulnerable children are handled during these sensitive times.