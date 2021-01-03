With Over 1,000 Jabs, Here’s Where Malta Stands In The Global COVID-19 Vaccination Race

Silently but surely, it seems as though Malta has found itself at the front of the pack in what is being described as a worldwide COVID-19 “vaccination race”. Since starting its inoculation campaign last weekend, Malta has vaccinated 1,400 people against the coronavirus, around 0.29% of its population, the Health Ministry confirmed with Lovin Malta. This places the island well above the world average – according to data collated by Our World in Data, a collaboration between Oxford University and an educational charity, 0.13% of the planet’s population have been vaccinated so far.

Israel is leading the charge by a clear distance, having already vaccinated over a million people as of Saturday, 11.55% of its population. It’s followed by Bahrain (3.49%), the United Kingdom (1.47%) and the United States (0.84%). Malta is currently inoculating people with a vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, the only COVID-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency so far. This vaccine relies on two doses, given more than a week apart, and no one in Malta has yet been administered with their second dose.