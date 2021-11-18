Heroin And Cocaine Busts In Qormi And Marsa Lead To Seven Arrests
Three police raids within 24 hours led to seven arrests and a “considerable” amount of heroin and cocaine ready to be sold found and confiscated.
In the first raid, police officers raided buildings in Triq it-Tiġrija and Triq is-Serkin, Marsa, on Tuesday, where they arrested four people – two men and two women aged between 17 and 24.
Heroin and cocaine were found as well an undisclosed amount of cash, which were confiscated alongside electronic equipment including CCTV cameras, three cars (BMW, Jaguar and Mercedes) and an amount of gold.
Officials from the Animal Welfare department were called in as horses and a pit bull were found in one of the buildings.
In the residence, around 120 baggies of cocaine and heroin were found.
Three other men aged between 20 and 30 were arrested on Wednesday.
Police were informed the men were using a number of different vehicles and were in possession of drugs. Police followed them before stopping them in Triq l-Imdina, Qormi.
After searching one of the men, a substance suspected to be cocaine was found. It was confiscated along with an undisclosed amount of money. Police then searched their homes as well as a car showroom they were affiliated with.
Two magisterial inquiries have been set up in these cases, with the four men arrested in Marsa expected to be charged in court today in front of Magistrate Josette Demicoli in relation to drug trafficking and money laundering.
