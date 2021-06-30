‘He’s Coming Home’: Wind And Current Turn In Neil Agius’s Favour As He Approaches 90km Mark With Malta In Sight 

The current and wind have turned in Neil Agius’s favour as he approaches the 90km mark in his attempt to break the world record for the longest unassisted open water swim.

Agius set off from Linosa on Monday evening and has so far swam 85.2km. The current record stands at 124.4km.

“The wind and current are now in Neil’s favour, even though there is a slight swell. The excitement and positive mindset of the crew is palpable through their short Sat Nav messages. Neil’s pace has increased from an average 2.5km per hour to 3.2km per hour. Morale is super. They can see Malta,” read the latest update by Agius’s team. “He’s coming home.”

Agius had estimated that it would take him between 50 and 55 hours to complete the swim, with his team saying it would have a better indication as to what time Agius will be arriving as he comes closer to Malta.