He’s Done It! 13-Year-Old Kai Naudi Completes Gozo To Malta Swim In Anti-Bullying Drive

A young Maltese boy has completed the gruelling swim between Gozo and Malta to raise awareness over bullying in Malta and raise funds to fight it. Kai Naudi completed the swim even though sea currents earlier today proved to be more challenging than expected, causing anxiety over whether Naudi might need to pull out. However, he soldiered on and completed his goal as part of Brave the Wave. Originally planned as a 6km swim over three hours at a pace of three minutes per 100m, Kai ended up doing even more, breaking 7km in 2 hours 58mins due to a last minute change in route. Aged just 13, Naudi wanted to raise money for bBrave and Inspire, explaining that having experienced bullying himself, he wanted to do something big.

Kai on his swim

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Kai’s mother said he is “obviously exhausted and taking a well-deserved break after a year of training”. “He’s excited to continue making people aware of the effect of bullying and wishes to continue raising funds so inspire and bBrave can collect the money they need for the rehab centre and the anti-bullying campaign launch,” she continued. Kai wanted to thank everyone who supported him and St Martin’s College for the constant support, and said he was planning on celebrating his successful swim with a few friends over this evening.

Refuelling

Kai has been training for this challenge for over a year, assisted by his coach Jeffrey Galea. He usually trained five to six times a week doing short and long swims, at sea and at the national pool. “I want other people, especially children who have or are still experiencing any form of bullying, to know that there is a rainbow after the storm, that things do get better and that they can overcome this. Just like I did. Today, I just know that I am a better person than what I was told I was,” Kai said before the challenge.

If you’d like to donate to Kai’s inspirational cause you can through the following methods: For free donation amounts, such as donations from businesses or pledges; one can donate by calling on +356 99835106 or by sending an email to [email protected] An SMS may be sent to 50618926 for donations of €6.99 or on 50619215 for donations of €11.65. Donations are also possible via these three bank accounts: HSBC: Account Number: 049015522001

IBAN: MT45MMEB44495000000049015522001

BIC/Swift Code: MMEBMTMT BOV: IBAN: MT66VALL22013000000040017862343

BIC/Swift Code: VALLTMTMT APS: IBAN: MT85APSB77080005969620000804217

BIC/Swift Code: APSBMTMT

