Hidden Camera Captured Photos Of Women Using Bathroom, Court Sitting On Maltese Money Laundering Case Reveals

Police discovered around 14,000 photos, some of which were captured with a hidden camera of women using the bathroom on the device of Albert Buttigieg, who has been charged as part of a money-laundering investigation.



Buttigieg, who has been charged with money laundering, had interests at the Capo Mulini in Marsaxlokk. The case is linked to other restaurants including Porticello in Valletta.

Capo Mulini was one of a number of restaurants believed to have been part of a money-laundering scheme. Police investigators told the court today that the photos were discovered on devices seized from Buttigieg.

A court expert did not say from where the images were taken. However, he did say that they came from a woman’s bathroom.

Buttigieg, the former Head of Unit at BNF Bank, has been charged alongside Florinda Sultana as part of an investigation into Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti. The restaurants are believed to be a front for a €30 million racket, however, the claims have not yet been proven.

It remains to be seen whether Buttigieg will be charged over the discovery.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is presiding over the case. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Martina Cuschieri are defence counsel.

Lovin Malta has covered the issue of sexual harassment in the digital sphere with hundreds coming forward to detail their stories of abuse.