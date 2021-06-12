High Vaccination Rate Should Have Seen More Balanced Entertainment Sector Reopening, PN Says

Malta’s high rate of vaccination, as well as the various controls in place on people entering the country, should have seen the government announce a more balanced entertainment sector reopening strategy, the Nationalist Party has said.

Over 250,000 people in Malta – roughly 50% of the population – are full-vaccinated.

The party said this morning that the measures announced yesterday by deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and minister responsible for culture Jose Herrera, did nothing to help the struggling industry get back up and running.

Under the new regulations, which will come into force on 5th July, entertainment events can take place only if they are seated and limited to 100 people. This will increase to 200 by August, with only those with a vaccine certificate allowed to attend.