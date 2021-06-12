High Vaccination Rate Should Have Seen More Balanced Entertainment Sector Reopening, PN Says
Malta’s high rate of vaccination, as well as the various controls in place on people entering the country, should have seen the government announce a more balanced entertainment sector reopening strategy, the Nationalist Party has said.
Over 250,000 people in Malta – roughly 50% of the population – are full-vaccinated.
The party said this morning that the measures announced yesterday by deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and minister responsible for culture Jose Herrera, did nothing to help the struggling industry get back up and running.
Under the new regulations, which will come into force on 5th July, entertainment events can take place only if they are seated and limited to 100 people. This will increase to 200 by August, with only those with a vaccine certificate allowed to attend.
In a statement today, the Nationalist Party’s spokesperson for the arts Karl Gouder said that the measures announced in no way helped those involved in the sector, calling for a gradual measured and safe reopening of all entertainment events.
“For all those involved in these sectors, the measures announced by the government make no financial sense for artists and all those involved in the entertainment sector,” the PN said.
The party appealed to the government to meet with industry representatives and come to an agreement on a way forward, as it had done with other sectors.
The measures announced yesterday have been met with disappointment by many in the industry.
The Malta Entertainment and Arts Association called the new rules “disregard towards the livelihoods of professionals”.
It said that the measures did not make it feasible or even practical to host an event unless it was government subsidised.
