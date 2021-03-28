Hillman Posts Article About Fake News As Malta Awaits His Fate Over Bribery Charges 

Adrian Hillman, the former Allied Newspapers managing director at the centre of a complex and high-profile money laundering case, has broken his silence… to post an article about fake news.

Hillman took to Twitter this evening to post an article from The Conversation about how people with a greater level of emotional intelligence are more likely to spot fake news.

It was his first comment on social media since police prosecuted 11 people, including former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, in what has become the highest-profile money laundering case in recent Maltese history.

Lovin Malta has asked him where he currently is and whether the police have been in contact or made demands regarding his return to Malta to face charges.

Hillman was last known to be residing in the United Kingdom, where he is researching a PhD in the construction of news at Goldsmiths University.

Sources have informed Lovin Malta that the former newspaper boss will be brought to the country to face charges as part of a new post-Brexit extradition agreement with the United Kingdom.