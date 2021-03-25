‘Historic’ Amendments To Malta’s Architecture Laws Will Usher In More Accountability, Transport Minister Says
A set of historic amendments to modernise the architecture profession have been unanimously passed in Parliament, allowing Malta to be in line with EU directives.
Among the new laws is a new distinction between civil engineers and architects to allow professionals to specialise and therefore elevate the standard of work, Transport Minister Ian Borg explained in a press conference today.
Furthermore, in order to obtain an architecture warrant, candidates who complete the five-year course must pass an exam after a year of shadowing an architect who has been warranted for at least a decade.
The Act also dictates that architects must be able to communicate in English or Maltese. Only a warranted architect can be given the responsibility of the design and integrity of each development, adding a new layer of legal responsibility and accountability.
Additionally, as President of the Chamber of Architects Andre Pizzuto said, a “certificate of practice” of all architects and civil engineers working in the public and private sector will be published each year.
There will also be a new scheme for continuous professional development.
A new board of professional conduct made up of a magistrate and four members of the profession will take complaints filed against architects.
These amendments came after a series of illegalities, lack of health and safety practices and a number of injuries and deaths that plagued the sector for years. In March 2020, calls for reforms reached a fever pitch after the death of Miriam Pace, the Maltese mother who died when her house, which touched a construction site, collapsed.
