‘Historic’ Amendments To Malta’s Architecture Laws Will Usher In More Accountability, Transport Minister Says

Furthermore, in order to obtain an architecture warrant, candidates who complete the five-year course must pass an exam after a year of shadowing an architect who has been warranted for at least a decade.

Among the new laws is a new distinction between civil engineers and architects to allow professionals to specialise and therefore elevate the standard of work, Transport Minister Ian Borg explained in a press conference today.

A set of historic amendments to modernise the architecture profession have been unanimously passed in Parliament, allowing Malta to be in line with EU directives.

The Act also dictates that architects must be able to communicate in English or Maltese. Only a warranted architect can be given the responsibility of the design and integrity of each development, adding a new layer of legal responsibility and accountability.

Additionally, as President of the Chamber of Architects Andre Pizzuto said, a “certificate of practice” of all architects and civil engineers working in the public and private sector will be published each year.

There will also be a new scheme for continuous professional development.

A new board of professional conduct made up of a magistrate and four members of the profession will take complaints filed against architects.

These amendments came after a series of illegalities, lack of health and safety practices and a number of injuries and deaths that plagued the sector for years. In March 2020, calls for reforms reached a fever pitch after the death of Miriam Pace, the Maltese mother who died when her house, which touched a construction site, collapsed.

