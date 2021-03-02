Historical Views: Five-Storey Development Overlooking Ġgantija Temples Proposed

A new five-storey development overlooking Gozo’s Ġgantija temples, one of the world’s oldest structure, has been proposed.

Lying along Triq il-Parsott in Xagħra, the application looks to develop close to 31 apartments across four floors with 20 garage spaces. The top-level is set back with a penthouse.

The project’s applicant is Emmanuel Farrugia and its architect is Samuel Formosa.

Given the area’s archaeological importance, a number of objections have been filed with many raising concerns that the development is not in keeping with the area’s historical value.

“This must not be allowed. Besides destroying a vernacular building characteristic of Gozo and Xagħra, the proposed building is going to be an eyesore when seen from the nearby World Heritage site of the Ggantija Temples the most visited site of Heritage Malta. The apartments are also going to jar badly with the rest of the architecture in the same street,” one person said.

So far, the Commissioner for Rights of Persons with Disabilities has made their opposition to the development known given some issues with the project. The Superintendent of Cultural Heritage has not yet issued a statement on the application.