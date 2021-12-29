د . إAEDSRر . س

Hit-And-Run In Lija Leaves Motorcyclist With Grievous Injuries

A hit-and-run that occurred yesterday evening in Lija has left a 41-year-old motorcyclist with grievous injuries.

The accident happened at around 7.30pm in Triq il-Kbira.

Police were called to the scene and it was reported that the hit-and-run occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle driven by an Italian resident of Birkirkara.

The vehicle allegedly fled the scene of the accident.

The victim was assisted by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where it was confirmed that he is suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are currently underway.

