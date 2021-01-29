Holy Oil: Religious Sect In Malta Says Liquid Is ‘Point Of Contact’ To God, Admits It Isn’t Medicine

A religious sect operating in Malta has launched a new campaign promoting Holy Oil. In a video by the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, a blonde British woman speaks about using the Holy Oil to help cure a family member’s tumour within months. “It’s an amazing opportunity, even for myself again to take part and take the bottle of oil, because it really does bring results, you can really use your faith, you can see the power of God through the holy oil,” the woman claims in the video. This is not the first time the group made outlandish health claims; in 2019, they were roundly criticised by mental health experts after promising to free people of their depression within three minutes.

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God is an Evangelical church founded in Rio de Janeiro in 1977 by bishop Edir Macedo. It quickly developed a controversial reputation around the world due to its questionable tactics to attract and retain new members. Lovin Malta reached out to the group to find out more about the Holy Oil. A group representative told this newsroom that the oil “is not medicine, it is just an act of ours on the promise of God”. “We believe in the word of God, and if you have a bible in your home, in the book of James, it says if there is anyone sick at home, place the anointing oil upon them,” they told Lovin Malta. “But this is not a medicine – it is just a point of contact between us and the voice of God,” they continued. Inviting people to come to their premises this weekend to obtain a free vial of the oil and find out more, the group was adamant its goal was to “promote the faith”. “These days, more than ever, we need help from above, we need the help from God,” they said.

Malta’s Constitution establishes Catholicism as the state religion, and at least 95% of the Maltese population identifies themselves as Christian, and 93% of those specifically identifyies themselves as Catholic according to a 2018 survey. Traditionally religious, the last few years have seen the island grapple with its dedication to the religion. Just this week, a gay cancer survivor confronted a religious cult that had allegedly told her mother she was cursed because her daughter was homosexual. The Maltese Curia has since condemned the group. In the same week, two priests in Gozo pleaded not guilty to raping an altar boy; and in another case, one man who converted his religion believes he was nearly murdered in what he believes to be a religiously-motivated attack. What do you make of this Holy Oil?