د . إAEDSRر . س

Home Affairs Minister Launches Own TikTok By Welcoming Malta’s ‘Newest Rescue Officer’: Leli The Dog

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s second cabinet member has launched his own personal TikTok, debuting with a video of Malta’s newest rescue officer: Leli the dog.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri shared the video today where he can be seen playing with Leli alongside text welcoming the dog into the force.

“Meet Leli, Malta’s newest Civil Protection Officer. He’s training to become a leading training officer to help save more lives”

@byroncamilleriMalta’s newest rescue officer. #malta #maltatiktok #rescue #rescuedog #foryoupage♬ Home – Edith Whiskers

Camilleri, one of the younger cabinet members, joins former cabinet member Rosianne Cutajar in being a prominent government politician connecting with supporters on the popular video platform.

While a slew of Maltese content creators can be found on TikTok, with some of them racking up millions of views, Malta’s politicians haven’t flocked to it just yet.

However, as time goes by and the platform becomes more and more known as a way to communicate and not just perform dance duets, we can probably expect to see more politicians creating content there.

What do you make of the Home Affairs minister’s foray into TikTok?

READ NEXT: How TikTok Will Influence Maltese Politics As We Know It

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All