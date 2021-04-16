Home Affairs Minister Launches Own TikTok By Welcoming Malta’s ‘Newest Rescue Officer’: Leli The Dog
Malta’s second cabinet member has launched his own personal TikTok, debuting with a video of Malta’s newest rescue officer: Leli the dog.
Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri shared the video today where he can be seen playing with Leli alongside text welcoming the dog into the force.
“Meet Leli, Malta’s newest Civil Protection Officer. He’s training to become a leading training officer to help save more lives”
@byroncamilleriMalta’s newest rescue officer. #malta #maltatiktok #rescue #rescuedog #foryoupage♬ Home – Edith Whiskers
Camilleri, one of the younger cabinet members, joins former cabinet member Rosianne Cutajar in being a prominent government politician connecting with supporters on the popular video platform.
While a slew of Maltese content creators can be found on TikTok, with some of them racking up millions of views, Malta’s politicians haven’t flocked to it just yet.
However, as time goes by and the platform becomes more and more known as a way to communicate and not just perform dance duets, we can probably expect to see more politicians creating content there.