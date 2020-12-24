Home Affairs Ministry Breaks Down Malta Prison Deaths, Says ‘Absolute Majority’ Were Natural

Prison deaths in Malta were in the spotlight this year, with the secrecy around deaths and sparse details being released when they occur often leading to rumours spreading in amidst heightened emotions.

Magisterial inquiries often take years to be completed, with only tidbits of official information given publicly about them until they are… and oftentimes very little coming out once they are done.

However, some information can be found by looking at the magisterial inquiries that have concluded over the last few years.

“Magisterial inquiries that have been concluded regarding deaths that happened in prison since 2013 state that the absolute majority of deaths that occurred with the Correctional Facility were natural deaths. In most circumstances, the prisoners had been suffering from a medical condition,” a Home Affairs Ministry spokesperson told Lovin Malta.

There were four deaths in 2020 – 25-year-old Ihtisham, found in November, Nazzareno Mifsud found in September, a 45-year-old man in September and a 72-year-old man in February.

While an inquiry into Ihtisham’s death is still ongoing, an autopsy found that he died due to a heart condition, a condition his family say they didn’t know about.

Mifsud’s death is believed to be a suicide ahead of him being extradited to the US over child molestation charges from the 1980s.

Little information has been made public about the 45-year-old’s death, but unofficial sources said the man was known to be overweight and a heavy smoker, though this has not been confirmed officially.

Four people died in 2019.