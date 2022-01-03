Home Testing Kits Should Be Allowed In Malta, PN Says Following Contact Tracing System ‘Failure’

The Nationalist Party has again called on the government to promote the use of home testing kits as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Nationalist Party stresses that given the failures of the testing and contact tracing system, health authorities should introduce regulated self-testing kits. In this way, we can address the lack of planning by the government,” the party said in a statement

A similar system is used in the UK, where testing has shifted to home-testing. Kits are provided to people by the government for free and anyone testing positive is obliged to report this to the government and to isolate for 10 days, with the possibility of leaving after a week if you test negative.

Malta has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, registering increases of over 1,000 new daily cases on several occasions over the past seven days.

A staggering 13,260 people are currently known to be positive for the virus with thousands more likely to be infected with testing centres struggling to keep up with the demand.

Despite the high number of active cases, the number of people in intensive care remains low, at seven patients.