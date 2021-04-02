د . إAEDSRر . س

Homemade Easter Treats Made By Malta’s Prisoners Sent To Children In Hospital

Bags full of homemade easter treats were sent to Mater Dei’s Rainbow Ward this morning, to brighten the days of children in hospital during the festive season.

On Good Friday, Mater Dei’s youngest patients received qagħaq tal-appostli that were made in the ovens of Corradino Correctional Facility. The cloth bags were also handmade by prisoners.

Officials from the correctional facility presented the treats to smiling children, their parents as well as doctors and nurses working in the ward.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to those who help and those in need,” a spokesperson wrote.

