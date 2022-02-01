Hooded Thief Steals €10,000 Worth Of Items From Home In Marsaskala
A house in Marsaskala was robbed when a hooded man broke in and relieved the place of up to €10,000 worth of items.
Laptops, watches, cash, perfumes, cigarettes, and car keys were among some of the items stolen, with the thief having spent around 45 minutes looting the apartment.
The incident took place on 19th January.
View this post on Instagram
Footage of the theft was captured on CCTV camera and revealed a man who was hooded and masked, enter and leave the premises with a suitcase containing the stolen goods.
The thief is currently still at large.