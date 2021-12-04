د . إAEDSRر . س

Hospitalisations Continue To Rise As New COVID-19 Cases Drop By Half In Malta

Malta’s new COVID-19 cases have dropped by nearly half when compared to yesterday – however, hospitalisations continue to rise steadily.

There are 21 patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mater Dei Hospital, two of which are receiving intensive care.

Locally, 59 new cases were found alongside 60 new recoveries over the last 24 hours; this is quite a drop from the previous 24 hours, which saw 133 new cases.

There are currently 1,347 active cases on the island. 468 people have died from virus-related issues since the outbreak of the pandemic.

