Hoteliers In Malta Offer Free Quarantine Stays And Jobs To Ukrainian Refugees
Maltese hoteliers have allotted free quarantine accommodation and jobs in their hotels and restaurants to Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country in the wake of war.
The announcement came on Wednesday after members of the Malta Hotel and Restaurants Association (MHRA) expressed their solidarity with Ukrainian asylum seekers.
The association also offered support by offering opportunities for jobs within the hospitality sector.
“We share the sorrow at the lives lost and the damage being caused in Ukraine,” the association president Tony Zahra said.
“In the same way that Maltese hoteliers provided beds to emergency and frontline workers during the pandemic, the hospitality sector is now ready and willing to provide support and show solidarity with Ukrainian refugees.”
“In this manner, Malta will be able to fast track Ukrainian asylum seekers and be in line with quarantine requirements without burdening these refugees with quarantine costs.”
“Our initiative is a demonstration of solidarity and a clear message that peace should prevail as soon as possible for the real best interests of all humanity,” Zahra said.
