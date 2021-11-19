Hour Of Negotiations Saves Man From Committing Suicide Off Valletta Bastions

Timely intervention from a mental health crisis team and the police helped save a man from killing himself by jumping off the Valletta bastions earlier today.

Psychiatrist Mark Xuereb, who leads Crisis Resolution Malta, told talk.mt that his team was called in to help save the man and, after an hour of negotiations, managed to convince him not to kill himself.

He said the man was a foreign national with social problems.

“Well done to the police for coming instantly so we could go there as a team,” Xuereb said.

“This clearly shows that while chats, emails and helplines are important, there must also be a crisis team, equipped with emergency vehicles, and a crisis centre right next door to Mater Dei to help these people.”

He also called for a national anti-suicide prevention strategy, drafted by a national committee that would include people who have experienced suicidal thoughts.