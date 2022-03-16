‘How Do You Sleep At Night?’: Father Steps In After Daughter Harassed For Saying She’d Changed Her Vote

The father of a Maltese student who said she had changed her mind on Malta’s political leaders after attending a recent debate has slammed online critics who harassed her for her personal decision.

“I don’t know how some of you are able to lay your head on your pillows and sleep at night,” Silvio Grixti said.

Online critics laid into his daughter for saying that she had entered the debate “shouting Viva Labour, but left supporting Bernard Grech” – indicating she had switched her vote from one for the Labour Party to one for the Nationalist Party. And some point online clearly couldn’t handle that.

“You threw so much abuse at this girl just because she said she’d changed her mind.”

Grixti called out people who thought that someone should vote as their parents tell them, or that the voter’s family preferences should hold sway over one’s opinion.

“Let me tell you, since there are some of you that are so closed-minded – yes, we are a big Labourite family and my daughter is about to vote for the first time. What right do I have to tell her who to vote for? That’s her – and only her – right to decide,” he said.