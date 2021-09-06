‘How Much Have We Laundered?’: Schemes Between Yorgen Fenech and Gaming Associates Revealed In Court

Yorgen Fenech is back in court this morning to face charges of money laundering along with a number of his associates.

Fenech has been charged with masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He has also been charged with criminal conspiracy, money laundering and attempting to buy military-grade weapons off the dark web.

During this morning’s sitting, prosecuting inspectors told the court that criminal activity by Fenech had been suspected as a result of WhatsApp conversations with other individuals saved on his phone.

In one exchange, Fenech asks Tumas Group COO Patrick Demanuele to prepare a sum of money in €50 banknotes. He then messages Nicholas Cachia, who has also been charged with money laundering, and asks him: “How much have we laundered?”

“I gave you 30 and you gave me 80,” Cachia responds.