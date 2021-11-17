‘How Ugly It Is To Label People,’ Leading Maltese Author Says After Receiving Strange Message Of Support

One of Malta’s leading writers has shared an experience that reveals how people shouldn’t jump to conclusions when approaching people – and how it can sometimes land badly.

“I have to admit, this message shocked me,” Lara Calleja, author of award-winning Kissirtu Kullimkien, said as she shared parts of a conversation she held.

In a message sent to her, someone who says they’ve worked with disabled people for years praised her for her work.

“I’ve worked with disabled people for the last 17 years, and when I see people like you I’m happy to see that I can help change happen,” he told her.

Calleja, who won the European Prize for Literature earlier this year, said that while she knew the person had approached her with good intentions, being labelled and defined according to her appearance was not something she believed was right.

“I’ve shared this screenshot to show you how ugly it is when you put someone under labels and different categories,” Calleja said.

“Man, woman, trans, Muslim, disabled, white, black, red – these labels don’t say anything about the person.”

“And no one should be placed under one cap.”