HSBC Malta Launches Voluntary Redundancy Scheme As Bank Shifts To ‘Leaner Working Model’

HSBC Malta has announced two voluntary redundancy schemes as the international bank aims to automate certain areas of its services as part of a “leaner working model.”

“To achieve this, the bank is proposing the launch of two voluntary redundancy schemes that will impact a limited number of areas in the bank,” it said in a statement.

The strategic initiative is expected to increase efficiency and enhance customer experience by shifting focus to an externally-focused and performance-led model.

“Today’s announcement aligns with our Safe Growth strategy,” said HSBC Malta CEO Simon Vaughan Johnson. “One of the key principles of our strategy is to make it simpler for our customers to do business with HSBC Malta and easier for our colleagues to serve our customers,” he said.

In 2019, HSBC Malta announced that 180 employees were to be made redundant as part of its plan to digitalise its services, closing seven branches in the process.