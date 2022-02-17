HSBC Robber Who Was Given Plea Deal Arrested After Refusing To Name Names In Court 

A court has ordered the immediate arrest and investigation of Darren ‘It-Topo’ Debono, one month after he was given a plea deal over the HSBC heist, after he refused to name his accomplices.

Debono was today summoned to give evidence against Vincent Muscat, who was charged along with him in connection with the 2010 heist.

He confirmed under oath that Muscat had accompanied him to the HSBC Qormi headquarters but refused to name the other two robbers who accompanied him into the bank.

“Please your honour, I won’t name them. I don’t want to put my son’s life in danger,” Debono pleaded.

Magistrate Monica Vella warned him of the implications of his stance and asked if he would reconsider his position. After Debono continued to refuse, she ordered his immediate arrest and investigation, also instructing the police to charge him within the next 48 hours over his failure to cooperate in court.

Last month, Debono was handed a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty for the attempted hold up.

The plea deal proved extremely controversial, with the Malta Police Union criticising the Attorney General for absolving Debono of the attempted murder of a number of police officers involved in the ensuing gunfight.

Minister Carmelo Abela and former Minister Chris Cardona have been linked to the case, as has Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect George Degiorgio.