Humanitarian Group MOAS Return To Rescue Missions In The Med With A Bigger Ship

Humanitarian group MOAS has announced their return to saving lives in the Mediterranean in the new year, joining forces with NGO Sea-Eye and a larger vessel to accommodate more migrants at sea.

It will be operating aboard the new rescue ship Sea-Eye 4, a former off-shore supply-vessel being converted into a Search-and-Rescue ship. They will be providing personnel, resources, strategic input and expertise.

The joint MOAS and Sea-Eye mission is planned to launch in February 2021 with operational plans being developed over the coming weeks.

In 2020, over 700 people lost their lives in the Mediterranean sea.

“For this reason, MOAS and Sea-Eye have decided to join forces and save as many lives as possible,” the humanitarian group wrote in a statement.

It warned of “further deterioration” of migrant routes due to the pandemic, with many countries closing their borders and refusing to allow disembarkation of the people rescued at sea.

“Although we cannot put an end to the instability and ongoing conflicts which force people to leave their countries, we do have a chance to reduce the number of deaths at sea by providing assistance to those who, in their desperation, continue to attempt the Mediterranean crossing,” it added.

A total of 1,699 people were rescued at sea and disembarked in Malta in the first six months of 2020, according to the UN’s refugee agency in Malta. This translates to a 33% increase in arrivals when comparing figures of the same period last year, despite Malta’s closure of ports from April to June to fight COVID-19.

Despite the cut-off of safe entry into ports, at least 425 people were rescued in four different SAR operations and dubiously kept on government-chartered vessels until the first week of June.

Over a third of migrants hailed from Sudan while Bangladesh, Somalia, Eritrea, Cote d’Ivoire were the other most common nationalities.

As of June, there were 1,490 people residing in Malta’s open centres, 1,653 in the detention centres and 321 in the initial reception centre in Marsa.

