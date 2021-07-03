Hundreds Allowed To Attend Sports, Corporate And Culture Events In Malta Under New ‘Bubble’ Concept

“The event can accommodate up to a maximum of the capping in Table 1 for people per separate section”.

According to the revised rules, events can now take place with multiple “bubbles” of 100 people in attendance as long as “the venue is equipped to have physically separate sections” with separate entrances and exits, facilities and staff.

A tweak in measures regarding large-scale events now allows for hundreds of people to attend given that the venue is able to keep people in separate groups.

“Staff and spectators from separate sections are not to have any contact with each other. Each section shall not exceed one person per four square metres of the controlled area where the event is to be organised,” the regulations read.

As such, culture, corporate and sports events can effectively accommodate hundreds of people given that the venue is able to meet the aforementioned requirements.

The current timeline states that bubbles of 150 people will be permitted from 19th July and 200 people from 2nd August. However, health authorities warned that such regulations could change depending on the local epidemiological situation.

The amendment was quietly published yesterday as artists and entertainers pledged to attend a protest outside Parliament this morning against health authorities’ piecemeal approach to COVID-19 restrictions.

Around 100 people attended the impromptu protest, following outrage caused by spontaneous football celebrations that saw Ħamrun Spartans fans take to the streets in droves, with police standing passively nearby.

Speaking at the protest, MEIA president Howard Keith noted how many artists have now found new jobs and that Malta is in desperate need of its arts and culture scene.

“What will be left of our identity otherwise? Just politics?” he said.

Share this post to spread the news