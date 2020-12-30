Hundreds Flock To Gozo For NYE Celebrations As Standstill Reported In Ċirkewwa
Backed-up traffic is being reported in Ċirkewwa as long queues of cars can be seen waiting to board the Gozo Channel Ferry ahead of the New Year’s weekend.
Maltese Roads Traffic Updates reported heavy traffic starting from near the Mellieħa Red Tower as early as 12.35pm – and it doesn’t seem to be subsiding any time soon.
Early this morning, a woman took to Facebook to highlight the sheer chaos going down at the Ċirkewwa Terminal.
The woman alleged that it took her two hours and 45 minutes to make it through the Ċirkewwa queues and get to Gozo.
Many others took to social media to lambast those spending New Year’s Eve on our sister island amidst an ongoing pandemic and clear official instructions to avoid gatherings this festive season.
“The police should stop them. Allow only Gozitans to go to Gozo. We should have done like many European countries and established a curfew,” one commenter said.
As of last month, booking.com showed that 89% of Gozo establishments and 75% of Maltese establishments were unavailable for New Year’s Eve – despite the health authorities’ advice to exercise caution.
Philip Fenech, the deputy head of the Chamber of SMEs, had confirmed that he heard reports of farmhouses and apartments being booked for parties during the festive season and urged people not to go down this path.