Hundreds Flock To Gozo For NYE Celebrations As Standstill Reported In Ċirkewwa

Backed-up traffic is being reported in Ċirkewwa as long queues of cars can be seen waiting to board the Gozo Channel Ferry ahead of the New Year’s weekend. Maltese Roads Traffic Updates reported heavy traffic starting from near the Mellieħa Red Tower as early as 12.35pm – and it doesn’t seem to be subsiding any time soon.

Early this morning, a woman took to Facebook to highlight the sheer chaos going down at the Ċirkewwa Terminal. The woman alleged that it took her two hours and 45 minutes to make it through the Ċirkewwa queues and get to Gozo. Many others took to social media to lambast those spending New Year’s Eve on our sister island amidst an ongoing pandemic and clear official instructions to avoid gatherings this festive season.