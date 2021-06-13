Hundreds Of Revellers Party On Malta’s Beaches As Business Owners Left Livid

Hundreds of people gathering on popular beaches in Malta’s former entertainment hotspot has led many to wonder if current COVID-19 mitigation measures are working.

Photos taken in St George’s Bay near Paceville yesterday and Friday evening show the location thriving with people who are walking by or gathered along the beach.

One person who witnessed the scene told Lovin Malta that she felt it was unfair that so many people were seemingly ignoring social distancing laws while other businesses were forced to close.

“Restaurants are suffering due to space and social distancing issues and having to close at midnight, MTA and police officers are always checking them, and then you see this? This is not fair,” she said.

And it wasn’t only her.

Matthew De Giorgio, Gianpula clubbing village owner, shared the image while saying: “To stop this mess, open the nightclubs, starting with a vaccinated entrance policy for safety.”