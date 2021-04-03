Hungarian Pair Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Birżebbuġa

Two people were arrested in Biżebbuġa on suspicion of drug trafficking, police said in a statement this morning.

A 37-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, both from Hungary, were arrested on Friday at 11am by the police’s anti-drug squad with the assistance of the Rapid Intervention Unit.

After police searched their residence, the two were found in possession of drugs ready to be trafficked, including substances suspected to be heroin, MDMA and amphetamines.

They are expected to be arranged in court today in front of Magistrate Doreen Clarke.

