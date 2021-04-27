Hunter Arrested For Shooting Down Protected Bird Species In Miżieb

The man was arrested and his vehicle was searched with authorities finding the protected species inside. It is believed that he shot down a honey buzzard.

Police were notified about the incident at around 11am and immediately went to the scene of the crime where they caught the hunter red-handed.

A 44-year-old hunter has been arrested for shooting down a protected bird in Miżieb earlier today.

Police also searched the man’s pockets which contained feathers belonging to the dead bird.

The incident happened in Miżieb, an area that was recently handed over to hunting lobby group FKNK for management.

“The area continues to live up to its reputation as a mecca for illegalities, now managed by the hunting lobby itself,” BirdLife Malta said.

According to BirdLife Malta, a member of the public first notified police of the crime.

The suspect, who is from Manikata, is currently being held at Police Headquarters and will be arraigned in court over the coming days.

The spring hunting season is currently open, but only for Quail. The season will come to a close this week.

