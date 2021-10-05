Hunting Minister Clint Camilleri Dined With FKNK At Caviar And Bull In Budapest Last Week

Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri met with Maltese hunting lobbyists from FKNK last week in Budapest to discuss the “unfair situation” licensed trappers were facing. FKNK were in Budapest between the 23rd and 29th September to attend a number of annual general assembly meetings as part of the One With Nature World of Hunting and Nature Exhibition in Hungary. Camilleri, who was in Budapest to participate in the CIC (International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation) assembly, met with the Maltese representatives for a meal. “The FKNK delegation held talks with the Minister regarding the unfair prevailing situation where a substantial number of licensed trappers are unjustly being deprived participation in the forthcoming finches’ research, as a result of petty technical issues,” the group said. FKNK President, Lucas Micallef, CEO, Lino Farrugia and Administrative Consultant, Joseph Perici Calascione represented the FKNK.

At the FACE General Assembly on 24th September, discussions focused on agricultural policy, bird conservation, large carnivores, protected areas and ammunition. The European Hunters’ Conference, which followed the General Assembly, focused on the impact of Brussels’ decision-making on hunting and conservation in Europe, especially on large carnivores and migratory birds. A session on hunting and the media also formed part of the agenda. On the 27th, FKNK hosted Camilleri as well as high-ranking officials from FACE and CIC to a dinner at Caviar & Bull Restaurant in Budapest with Maltese chef Marvin Gauci, who is a FKNK hunter member, providing them a meal based on Maltese game.

The meeting happened the same week a number of protected birds were allegedly shot illegally and just days before flamingos were shot and killed in Malta. At least three protected birds were believed to have been shot during that week. A few days later, at least four flamingos were shot down, leading to FKNK issuing a statement condemning the illegal hunting. “FKNK will continue to work, both locally and at European and international level, in favour of the socio-cultural and sustainable traditions of hunting and trapping in the Maltese islands,” Secretary General Daniel Xriha said. The FKNK said that its thousands of hunting and trapping members would never allow any offender to remain part of the federation, calling the hunter’s actions “acts of total disgust and condemnation”. Camilleri has yet to respond to Lovin Malta’s questions over FKNK’s claim that Environment Minister Aaron had no right to ban hunters from Qawra Point. What do you make of the current hunting situation on the island?