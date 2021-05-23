‘I Am Blessed’: Destiny Gives Heartfelt First Reaction After Eurovision Loss
Malta’s beloved Eurovision starlet has given her first reaction after placing 7th in the 2021 edition of the international song contest.
“Just woke up in Rotterdam and realised how blessed I am to have been part of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” the 18-year-old singer said in a social media post.
“I would like to thank all of you for the love and support you have shown me, my team for taking me to the next level, I am proud and happy to have you with me and I am more than sure that our journey together will continue,” she continued.
“Last but not least a big thank you to all my family for supporting me since day one and my grandad watching from up above… this one is for you!”
Similarly, Mark Grech, a major force behind Destiny’s Eurovision contribution, praised the singer as well as the team behind her for the dedication they’ve shown throughout the weeks and months leading up the big event,
Last night, Destiny placed 7th with her catchy single Je Me Casse, widely praised as a female empowerment anthem, and revered as a great song by critics around the world.
The song contest was won by Italy, who sent in a classic rock performance that stood out from the other more typical acts. However, their win has been marred by allegations that they may have been using cocaine during their celebrations, something the band has strongly denied.
Either way, Destiny will be hailed as a hero when she returns to the island after her incredible performances throughout the competition.
Check out her performance in the finals below:
