‘I Am Blessed’: Destiny Gives Heartfelt First Reaction After Eurovision Loss

Malta’s beloved Eurovision starlet has given her first reaction after placing 7th in the 2021 edition of the international song contest.

“Just woke up in Rotterdam and realised how blessed I am to have been part of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” the 18-year-old singer said in a social media post.

“I would like to thank all of you for the love and support you have shown me, my team for taking me to the next level, I am proud and happy to have you with me and I am more than sure that our journey together will continue,” she continued.

“Last but not least a big thank you to all my family for supporting me since day one and my grandad watching from up above… this one is for you!”