‘I Can No Longer Trust Robert Abela In Private Discussions,’ Says Opposition Leader

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has called out the Prime Minister for leaking one of the names they mentioned in confidential discussions to appoint a new Ombudsman.

Times of Malta yesterday reported that the PN nominated Standards Commissioner George Hyzler, who is currently facing attacks by prominent Labour officials.

Speaking to the press this morning, Grech said he had mentioned Hyzler in passing because he thought his term came to an end in October. In reality, Hyzler has more than two years left in his role.

Grech said his first choice was an ex-judge and then a prominent female lawyer with no political affiliations, but both names were rejected by the Prime Minister Robert Abela.

“We then met to discuss further because we could not find a name in common… we discussed informally and mentioned many names. In passing I mentioned George Hyzler,” Grech said, adding that the Prime Minister later informed him that Hyzler’s term is longer than they thought and he was therefore no longer considered.

Grech said the Prime Minister’s decision to leak this information showed “absolute disloyalty” to such important discussions

“I am not angry, but I am disappointed that from now on I cannot trust the Prime Minister in private discussions,” Grech said.

Grech also pointed out that Abela was insisting on attacking the institutions he did not control and was reducing the level of maturity and seriousness in politics.

