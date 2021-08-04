‘I Cannot Believe It’: Heartfelt Tributes Pour In Following Death Of Young Maltese Father
Tributes are pouring in following the death of 25-year-old Maltese youth and father Christ Dalli.
Social media was flooded with family, friends and loved ones sharing memories and emotions over his passing, which came as a shock to many.
“Our Lord has called on Christ Dalli at the age of 25,” Maltese personality Terry ta’ Bormla posted online alongside a photo of the youth.
“I don’t want to believe that you left us,” said another friend. “I’m picturing us eating together a month ago… rest in peace, my friend.”
Dalli is being remembered for his constant smile and humour as well as being a dedicated father.
“You’ve left us without words.”
RIP Christ Dalli