‘I Can’t Believe What I’m Seeing’: Dog Found Dead After Being Set On Fire In Żebbuġ
Passers-by at a Tennis court in Żebbuġ were grief-stricken after coming by the gruesome sight of a dog that was burned to death.
“I’ve just come by the tennis court near St Dorothy School and I found this macabre sight before me,” said Justin Cauchi, who found the dog whilst on an afternoon walk.
Cauchi shared the image on his social media after informing Animal Welfare officers of what happened.
The heartbreaking image showed the aftermath of a dog that had been set alight. And according to Cauchi, it did not seem to have happened long before his arrival.
“I can’t believe what I’m seeing,” Cauchi wrote.
View this post on Instagram
The post immediately sparked outrage, as people took to social media to express their anger at the act.
“I can’t believe that we still live in a world where people would do something like that,” one person said. “How could someone be so cruel?”
Cauchi later confirmed that following his report, police will be investigating the matter.
Share to raise awareness of animal cruelty