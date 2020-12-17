‘I Feared They Would Cut Me Off Instantly’: Mark Camillieri Reveals Former Education Minister Planned To Axe Him

Out-spoken National Book Council chairman Mark Camillieri revealed that former Education Minister Owen Bonnici had already planned to axe him but couldn’t speak out because of financial consequences.

“I have some bank loans and I feared that if they would cut me off instantly, I may have had a problem paying off my loans, unless I would start eating at my savings,” Camillieri said.

This comes after a fiery online exchange with one of Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers led to the current Education Ministry’s calls for his resignation.

Juliette Galea, one Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers, lashed out at Camillieri after he publicly defended the Caruana Galizia inquiry. After he posted on Facebook, she sent him an article quoting her recent demand for the suspension of the inquiry, arguing it breached her client’s rights.

Camilleri told her to “shove this letter up her arse”, Galea called him stupid, and the Book Council chairman then proceeded to publish the entire exchange online.

It led to Education secretary Frank Fabri to call for his immediate resignation, which was later withdrawn.

“I took Frank Fabri’s request for my resignation very seriously and that is why I circulated it to the press.”