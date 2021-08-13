‘I Find Solace In Jigsaws’: Malta’s Ambassador To India Responds To Haters After Anġlu Farrugia Gift 

Reuben Gauci, Malta’s ambassador to India, has spoken out following vicious criticism over a jigsaw gift of the Taj Mahal he had given the Speaker of the House.

“It is my tradition to give jigsaw puzzles,” Gauci told Lovin Malta. “Being a non painter, I find solace in putting pieces together, especially of scenes and works of art of the country in which I am serving.”

Gauci presented his jigsaw gift to Speaker Anġlu Farrugia during a courtesy visit yesterday, but drew some online criticism in the process, with people accusing him of acting undiplomatically or wasting his time.

Several people made their opinions known in a discussion that ensued under this Facebook post by well-known actor Thomas Camilleri.