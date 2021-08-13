‘I Find Solace In Jigsaws’: Malta’s Ambassador To India Responds To Haters After Anġlu Farrugia Gift
Reuben Gauci, Malta’s ambassador to India, has spoken out following vicious criticism over a jigsaw gift of the Taj Mahal he had given the Speaker of the House.
“It is my tradition to give jigsaw puzzles,” Gauci told Lovin Malta. “Being a non painter, I find solace in putting pieces together, especially of scenes and works of art of the country in which I am serving.”
Gauci presented his jigsaw gift to Speaker Anġlu Farrugia during a courtesy visit yesterday, but drew some online criticism in the process, with people accusing him of acting undiplomatically or wasting his time.
Several people made their opinions known in a discussion that ensued under this Facebook post by well-known actor Thomas Camilleri.
“I have no problem with criticism, if people want to criticise me on this. I just like to put pieces together, and making jigsaws is a great way of doing just that,” he said.
He confirmed he has given jigsaws of Maltese landscape to officials in Palestine, where he used to serve as Malta’s ambassador, and plans to give similar jigsaws to Indian officials too.
He also said he will give some other Indian jigsaws during his stay in Malta this month.